Jean de Villiers succeeds Faffa Knoetze at rugby players' organisation

Former Springbok centrehas been appointed as the new chairperson of the MyPlayers board.

De Villiers succeeds Faffa Knoetze, who has accepted the players' nomination to serve on SA Rugby's Executive Committee.

Knoetze, also a former Springbok centre who played 110 matches for Western Province, had served in the role since 2018.

De Villiers, 41, has remained involved in rugby since retiring in 2016.



He has been the Head of Philanthropy at Citadel Investment Services since 2016, and in 2018 assumed the chairmanship of the Chris Burger-Petro Jackson Players' Fund. He's also worked as an analyst and commentator for SuperSport.

"When I retired from professional rugby, I merely packed away my boots," De Villiers said in a statement. "But the game of rugby never leaves you, and I will always care about the health of the industry, the sport, and the well-being of its most valuable assets - the players. When the players first approached me to serve on the MyPlayers board, I knew I had valuable perspectives and insights to contribute.

"MyPlayers does so much more for professional rugby players than managing their collective commercial and employment rights. It's a world I understand intimately, and I look forward to working alongside the board, the operational staff, and importantly, the current players who have availed themselves to also serve the game beyond the pitch."

De Villiers also lauded Knoetze for his leadership: "Faffa's contributions have had a considerable impact on the health of the organisation, and I am grateful for the opportunity to become involved at this juncture, knowing that a strong foundation has been laid for us to build on for many years to come."

Knoetze added: "It is with gratitude that I look back on my four years as chair of MyPlayers. During this period, MyPlayers successfully navigated a number of significant challenges for rugby in South Africa (Covid-19, the implementation and redesign of the player contracting model, and the successful renewal of the various collective commercial rights agreements) whilst making a huge contribution to the Springboks winning RWC 2019 and beating the British & Irish Lions in 2021.

"I have every confidence that the MyPlayers team will go from strength to strength under the leadership of Jean and Eugene, and I wish the players' organisation all the best for the next four years and beyond."

MyPlayers' new leadership group: Jean de Villiers (chairperson), Marvin Orie (Sarpa president), Pat Lambie, Teboho 'Oupa' Mohoje, Zenay Jordaan, Siviwe Soyizwapi, Lizo Gqoboka, Thomas du Toit, Frans Steyn, Craig Barry, Francois Kleinhans, Frans Malherbe, Marcell Coetzee, Ruan Dreyer, Impi Visser, Thurlow Marsh, Stedman Gans, Garrick Mattheus, Godfrey Ramaboea, Reinhard Nothnagel, Thato Mavundla, Andrew Beerwinkel, HP Swart, Werner Kok, Ernst van Rhyn



