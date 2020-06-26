Johan Ackermann relies heavily on the familiar in forging his Japanese dynasty

Johan Ackermann, the new NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes coach, will have a substantial South African contingent at his disposal when his tenure in Japan's Top League starts.

While Makazole Mapimpi has been roped in to provide short-term magic to the side, most of the new recruits have been signed for longer stays.

He's also taken with him a few Gloucester stalwarts, clearly illustrating that he believes the best way to establish a new team culture is to start it with a few familiar faces.

While he's relying on a substantial South African base to kick-start his tenure in Japan, Johan Ackermann is clearly trying to balance the establishment of a long-term culture with the infusion of a superstar or two to help with some immediate results.

That's evident in the group the new NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes coach has assembled.

While Makazole Mapimpi, the Sharks and Springboks' star wing, will be travelling to Osaka for a sabbatical between September and April next year on the ticket of earning a well-deserved payday and weaving some magic, his fellow countrymen are earmarked for a longer haul.

Former Sharks hooker Franco Marais joins the legendary Lions mentor from Gloucester, with Ackermann having touted the 27-year-old's worth way back in 2016 already when he picked him for South Africa 'A' against the English Saxons.

Fellow Durbanite Tyler Paul, who has many years of rugby left at 25 after taking advantage of the opt-out transfer window, is a robust and versatile flanker and clearly has been recruited for the same reason as the Lions' talented 22-year-old Ruan Vermaak - both can slot in at lock too.

With Lourens Erasmus, a former Lions second rower, having decided to stop dividing his attention between Ellis Park and Hanazono stadium last year, the underperforming Japanese franchise have an opportunity to forge a more prosperous future.

"The challenge with Docomo is that traditionally they haven't done too well, so one's work is cut out," Ackermann told Sport24.

"But we're hoping to make a difference here and lay the platform for some continuity and success."

Yet it's not only fellow South Africans that the former Springbok lock will be leaning on.

He's also tapped in to some other Gloucester, his previous employer, resources.

Utility back Tom Marshall, who played for the Crusaders and Chiefs before his move to the UK, has left Kingsholm Stadium along with Welsh midfielder Owen Williams.

The 28-year-old Williams is thought to be a particularly shrewd piece of business, with legendary Wales winger Shane Williams writing in a column that he believes the imposing centre was a natural successor to Hadleigh Parkes for the Dragons.

