Johnny Sexton launched F-bomb tirade at SA ref Jaco Peyper after Champions Cup final - report

Compiled by Herman Mostert
Johnny Sexton was not a happy camper after Leinster lost another Champions Cup final to La Rochelle. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
  • A report has shed more light on what Leinster's Johnny Sexton told South African referee Jaco Peyper after the Champions Cup final earlier this month.
  • Sexton reportedly told Peyper and his assistants "you're all a f***ing disgrace".
  • French outfit La Rochelle beat Leinster 27-26 to notch their second consecutive Cup final win over the Irish club.

Leinster club captain Johnny Sexton reportedly swore at South African referee Jaco Peyper and his match officials after the Irish giants were beaten by La Rochelle in the Champions Cup final.

Tempers flared in the Leinster camp after they squandered a 17-0 lead to lose 27-26 to the French club in Dublin on 20 May.

After the final whistle, an irate Sexton, who missed the game through injury, was seen approaching the match officials, wagging an admonishing finger in the direction of Peyper.

A video obtained by Sunday newspaper Rapport shows Sexton, dressed in a suit after missing the game due to injury, admonishing the match officials.

According to the Afrikaans newspaper, Sexton insulted the officials by saying "you're all a f***ing disgrace".

It remains to be seen whether World Rugby will take action against the Ireland international. Whether Sexton is charged, depends on if the assistant referees - Karl Dickson and Christophe Ridley - can confirm what he said. Peyper was further away and could not hear everything as La Rochelle celebrated beating Leinster for the second season in a row in the final.

5 talking points | URC Grand Final: Late charge down of Libbok kick proved fatal to Stormers

Meanwhile, there were other moments of tensions during the match. European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) officials also launched an investigation into an alleged half-time tunnel bust-up.

According to the Independent.ie website, the incident involved several players and coaches from both teams.

Sexton, La Rochelle coach Ronan O'Gara, Leinster assistant coach Sean O'Brien, and La Rochelle's Australian lock Will Skelton were amongst those allegedly involved in the scuffle.

"EPCR is aware of reports of an incident at half-time during the Heineken Champions Cup final at the Aviva Stadium and the tournament organiser will be investigating this as soon as practicable. We have no further comment at this time," an EPCR statement read earlier.

La Rochelle were believed to be fuming over a perceived lack of respect at the coin toss from Leinster captain James Ryan. They were also believed to be upset at a struggle to accommodate requests for their family members at the post-match functions.

In his post-match press conference, La Rochelle captain Gregory Alldritt accused Leinster of "disrespect".


