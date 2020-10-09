31m ago

add bookmark

Kiwi Rennie has no regrets at Wallabies switch

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dave Rennie
Dave Rennie
PA/Supplied

Dave Rennie said on Friday he had no regrets about becoming Wallabies coach and plotting the downfall of his native New Zealand.

Rennie was named in the Wallabies' role last November after turning down a late invitation to apply for the vacant All Blacks job, eventually filled by Ian Foster.

Almost a year later, he will take charge of his first Test match when the Wallabies face the All Blacks in the opening Bledisloe Cup match on Sunday in Wellington, Rennie's hometown.

"Obviously I'm a Wellington boy, so to play the first Test in Wellington, there's a bit of irony there," he told reporters.

"Look, I'm really comfortable with the decision I've made. I'm loving working with this group."

Rennie, who has won club rugby titles in both the southern and northern hemispheres, said he was looking forward to finally coaching at Test level.

"We're all excited, I'm going to have all my family there, that's going to make it pretty special," he said.

The Test on Sunday will also be Foster's first in charge but Rennie played down any personal rivalry between the pair.

"I know Fozzie pretty well but in the end it's not really about us, it's about the team and that's been my focus," he said.

"No doubt we'll catch up and have a beer in Auckland."

Foster, who was promoted from within the All Blacks' coaching structure after serving as Steve Hansen's assistant, said he was familiar with the Test environment.

"It doesn't feel brand new for me. I feel like I've walked this journey for the last eight years a little bit," he said.

"I know it's in a different role but a Test match is a Test match. I love my past role and this one's obviously different and a bit more resting on the shoulders but I always felt accountable, so nothing's changed from that side."

Teams:

New Zealand

15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Jordie Barrett, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Jack Goodhue, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Sam Cane, 6 Shannon Frizell, 5 Sam Whitelock, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu, 3 Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody

Substitutes: 16 Dane Coles, 17 Karl Tu'inukuafe, 18 Nepo Laulala, 19 Tupou Vaai, 20 Hoskins Sotutu, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 Caleb Clarke

Wallabies

15 Tom Banks, 14 Filipo Daugunu, 13 Hunter Paisami, 12 Matt Toomua, 11 Marika Korobiete, 10 James O'Connor, 9 Nic White, 8 Pete Samu, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Harry Wilson, 5 Matt Philip, 4 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 3 Taniela Tupou, 2 Folau Fainga'a, 1 James Slipper

Substitutes: 16 Jordan Uelese, 17 Scott Sio, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Rob Simmons, 20 Rob Valetini, 21 Jake Gordon, 22 Noah Lolesio, 23 Reece Hodge

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Rennie rings changes as Wallabies enter new era
All Blacks back Richie Mo'unga at flyhalf for Wallabies Test, Beauden Barrett at fullback
SA rugby kick-off: Our gurus answer the BIG questions
Read more on:
wallabiesall blacksbledisloe cupdave rennierugby
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 8307 votes
Cricket
11% - 2077 votes
Football
19% - 3819 votes
Athletics
2% - 487 votes
Boxing
1% - 182 votes
Cycling
2% - 459 votes
Golf
5% - 969 votes
Motorsport
8% - 1661 votes
Tennis
3% - 667 votes
Water sports
1% - 181 votes
American sports
1% - 244 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 614 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo