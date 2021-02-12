Siya Kolisi to Sharks would be a breath of fresh air, says former SA loosie

It is looking increasingly likely that Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will soon be unveiled as a Sharks, bringing an end to his relationship with Western Province that goes back all the way to 2010.

Because of Kolisi's standing as one of the biggest names in the global game after he captained the Boks to World Cup glory in Japan in 2019, this has been one of the most high-profile rugby transfers in recent South African history.

The fact that Roc Nation - the international sporting agency that represents Kolisi - is now an investor in the Sharks is where the link ultimately comes from, and the Durban-based franchise has confirmed that negotiations with the players are ongoing.

Naturally, the potential move has sparked a lot of debate and in an interview with Grant Shub for Sport24, former Lions and Saracens loose forward Ernst Joubert was asked for his thoughts.

Joubert (40) started his career at Western Province in 2002 before moving to the Lions and he is now lives in Stellenbosch where he heads up the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport Rugby International Institute.

"It’s a good move for the Sharks and a massive loss for Western Province and the Stormers," Joubert believes.

"In terms of WP Rugby, I don’t want to get involved with the boardroom stuff, but as a player you want to know that your house is in order. And if you are not too sure that it is, it’s very hard to always perform.

"It becomes quite stressful when you and your family sit and read the news. You then see other unions making good calls and progressing."

Joubert believes that the move, for Kolisi, will represent something of a new beginning.

"With Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee being very exciting and bringing in new ideas, I think it will be a breath of fresh air for Kolisi to play for the Durban-based franchise," he said.

"He left the Eastern Cape as a youngster and joined the Western Province Rugby Institute. He has been in the Western Cape ever since and a change may be as good as a holiday. I think he will slot right in at the Sharks.

"Siya has been a fantastic leader in South African rugby both on and off-field. He has given hope to the nation and there is plenty of pressure on him, which makes it quite hard to stay a quality player with all stuff he’s got going on off the field.

"However, he continues to take everything in his stride, which shows why Rassie Erasmus picked him."

