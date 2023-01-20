Leicester Tigers sign young Paul Roos prodigy

English club Leicester Tigers have confirmed the signing of South African young gun Cameron Miell.

The versatile forward, who can operate throughout the pack, has joined Leicester's Senior Academy from Paul Roos Gymnasium in Stellenbosch where he was a member of the school's first team for the past two seasons.

"I am delighted to be awarded this fantastic opportunity with Leicester Tigers and cannot wait to test myself and learn in such a world-class environment," Miell told Leicester's official website.

Interim Leicester head coach Richard Wigglesworth says he's been impressed by what he's seen from the youngster: "Cameron is a young man with a physical presence on the field and a lot of potential in the game.

"In a very short space of time, he has shown a real work ethic and desire to improve. We're excited to see what comes of Cameron and working with him to develop his game at Leicester Tigers."

Leicester, meanwhile, also confirmed the signing of Tom West for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.

The prop joins the Tigers after most recently playing for Wasps, who he represented between 2016 and 2022 after graduating from the club's academy programme, while also spending time on loan with Nottingham Rugby.

West, 26, was selected as part of the England Under-20s squad in 2015 and 2016 before being called into the senior national squad in 2021.

