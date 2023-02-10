Leicester Tigers target Rassie Erasmus for head coach role - report

English club Leicester Tigers are reportedly eyeing Rassie Erasmus as a potential candidate to take over as their new head coach.

The Tigers are currently on the lookout for a replacement for Steve Borthwick, who has taken over as England head coach following the sacking of Eddie Jones.

According to a report in The Telegraph, Erasmus "has emerged as a candidate to take over at Leicester Tigers".

The report added that Leicester's growing shortlist also includes current Argentina coach Michael Cheika and Ulster mentor Dan McFarland.

Erasmus, who coached the Springboks to the 2019 World Cup title in Japan, is currently the SA Rugby director of rugby.

He, along with Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber, are hard at work preparing for this year's Rugby World Cup in France.

According to a recent report in Sunday newspaper Rapport, Erasmus' lawyer Frikkie Erasmus confirmed that his deal with SA Rugby runs until 2025.

It would therefore take a considerable amount for Leicester to lure Erasmus away from his current job, but the English giants aren't cash-strapped.

"Rassie is contracted until 2025, but in terms of the terms of the contract, he has the right to end his contract earlier," Frikkie Erasmus told Rapport.

Erasmus has previous coaching experience in Europe, having been at the helm of Irish side Munster in 2016-2017.



