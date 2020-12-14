LIVE | 2023 Rugby World Cup draw

The pool draw for the 2023 Rugby World Cup will be held in Paris on Monday from 13:15 (SA time).

The world champion Springboks are top seeds alongside 2019 runners up England, three-time winners New Zealand and Wales with hosts France joined by Australia, Ireland and Japan in band two.

Fiji, Italy, Scotland and Argentina are the four other nations who reached the tournament automatically after finishing in the top three of their group in Japan.

They will be joined by eight qualifiers with the final line-up known by 22 November.

Follow the draw LIVE in the video clip below: