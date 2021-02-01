London Irish confirm signing of Cheetahs coach

English club London Irish have confirmed the signing of Corniel van Zyl as their assistant coach.

The 41-year-old makes the move from the Cheetahs, where he had been forwards coach since 2015.

"I'm really pleased to be here and excited about getting to work with this talented group of players and staff," Van Zyl said in a statement on Premiership Rugby's official website.

"It has always been a goal of mine to coach in the Premiership, so I'm delighted to be a part of the London Irish family."

London Irish coach Declan Kidney welcomed the new addition to his coaching staff: "We're delighted Corniel has agreed to join us.

"His experience and know-how will complement the coaching staff that we've already got in place here, building on the excellent work Jonathan Fisher and Ross McMillan have overseen in the forward’s department in recent months."

While Van Zyl had extended his contract with the Cheetahs until June 2022, the franchise's PRO14 exit and uncertainty surrounding their future played a role in his latest decision.

During his playing days, Van Zyl spent the majority of his career at Treviso in Italy, where he amassed over 150 appearances in an eight-year spell.

The move to Italy saw him take his first steps towards Test rugby, where he represented Italy A before being named as one of two uncapped players in the Italians' 2011 World Cup squad.

Van Zyl played in four of Italy's World Cup matches, starting three times, and would earn another four caps for Italy, with the last coming in 2012 against Wales.

He retired from professional rugby in 2015, playing the last of his 160 matches for Treviso.

He then moved into coaching the Cheetahs, for whom he featured on 48 occasions as a player earlier in his career.

Izak van der Westhuizen has since been appointed as the Cheetahs' new forwards coach.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff