Major League Rugby 'investigating' Pote Human slap incident

South Africa's Pote Human is in hot water after he was embroiled in a brawl with an opposing coach.

Human, who coaches Major League outfit Houston SaberCats, stormed onto the pitch before slapping Rugby New York Ironworkers counterpart Ollie Richardson.

The American league has issued a statement saying it will investigate the incident before taking the necessary action.

Major League Rugby says it is investigating an incident involving two coaches involved in a brawl at the weekend.

WATCH | Ugly scenes as SA coach Pote Human slaps counterpart in Major League Rugby brawl

The incident made headlines on Monday when video footage emerged of South African coach Pote Human charging onto the field before getting into a fight with an opposing coach.

Human - who coaches the Houston SaberCats - is believed to have been incensed by Rugby New York Ironworkers coach Ollie Richardson berating one of Houston's players during a water break.

The former Bulls mentor slapped the opposition coach, who responded by throwing a punch of his own as a brawl broke out. Both coaches were ejected from the field.

In a statement issued late on Monday, Major League Rugby said an investigation will determine the necessary disciplinary steps to be taken.

"The league office is investigating an incident that took place on the sideline during the match between New York and Houston on April 23rd, 2023. Upon completion of the investigation, the league will take any necessary action in line with our competition and behavior regulations," the statement read.

It's not sure what punishment awaits the two coaches, but they are likely to face hefty fines and be banned from games for an extended period.

Human joined Houston SaberCats as head coach in 2021 when he left his position as coach of Varsity Cup side Shimlas. He was lured by former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer, who is the Texas-based franchise's director of rugby.

Human was the Bulls' head coach in 2019-2020 and had been involved in the Pretoria union's structures since 2013 where he also coached Tuks and the Blue Bulls' under-21 team.

The 63-year-old started his coaching career as Free State forwards coach in 1994.

He also had a previous stint at the Blue Bulls (2005-2008) and coached the Griffons (1996-1997) and Griquas (2012-2013), while there was also a tenure in Japan as forwards coach of the Ricoh Black Rams between 2008-2010.

As a player, Human represented Free State (84 matches) and Eastern Province (116 matches) as a loose forward.



