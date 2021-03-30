Massive boost for Stormers as Springbok prop Frans Malherbe extends stay in Cape Town

World Cup-winning Springbok prop Frans Malherbe has extended his contract with Western Province Professional Rugby (WPPR).

In a report earlier this month by Afrikaans newspaper Rapport, Malherbe had been linked to a move to Japan. However, the news on Tuesday confirmed that the 30-year-old opted to stay in the Cape.

It is a massive boost for the Stormers ahead of the Rainbow Cup, which gets underway next month.

Malherbe was schooled at Paarl Boys High and represented Western Province through age-group level before making his Stormers debut at the age of 20 in 2011.

Stormers head coach John Dobson said that keeping a player of Malherbe's experience and insight will ensure that the side are building off a solid foundation going forward.



"Frans has been central to the scrum culture that has been developed here over the last decade and will provide immense value to the development of the talented young props we have here," Dobson told the Stormers' official website.

"His contribution to the Stormers and the Springboks over the years has perhaps not been fully appreciated, but we understand just how fortunate we are to be able to draw on his skill and experience."

Meanwhile, WPPR chairperson Ebrahim Rasool said that retaining a seasoned professional such as Malherbe will have far-reaching consequences in the future.

"Frans' signing for us is huge! He not only anchors the scrum, but he is the quiet glue that holds the team together. He is another product of our system who has remained loyal to the region and he has a major role to play for the Stormers," said Rasool.

"The value of his presence in the team environment, both in terms of what he brings on the field and the influence he will have on the next generation of stars, cannot be underestimated."