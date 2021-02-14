'My heart is so heavy', says Rachel Kolisi after WP confirmed Siya's departure

Rachel Kolisi, the wife of Siya Kolisi, wrote a heartfelt social media post after the Western Province Rugby Union (WPRU) confirmed the departure of the World Cup-winning Springbok captain.

"I can’t believe I’m even doing this post. My heart is so heavy. I have been a Stormer since I discovered my love for the game," Rachel said.

"From once only being able to afford the R50 standing tickets to watching games in fancy boxes and lounges, to have my children run on the beloved Newlands field after every game, how crazy life can be.

"Every injury, every loss, every victory, every sacrifice, every memory the many tears, and many laughs I will cherish them all. Because we learnt from the bad and hold close the good.



"It has been a tough season for us personally, having to make really big and hard decisions, but change is always inevitable. In all of this, one thing I have been reminded of. Siya’s character is like no one else I’ve ever known."

Sport24 reported on Sunday morning that the 29-year-old will leave WPRU after an 11-year stint with the Mother City outfit.

"Kolisi's current contract was set to come to an end in October 2021 and although the union did everything possible to re-sign him, he chose not to take it up and has been released early from his contract, upon acceptance of a transfer fee," the statement read.

Kolisi has been heavily linked with a move to the Sharks in Durban and while Western Province did not provide any clarity on the 2019 World Cup-winning skipper's future, confirmation of that deal is expected shortly.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff