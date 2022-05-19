35m ago

Nick Mallett joins News24 as headline rugby columnist

Nick Mallet (Supplied)
Sport24 can announce that former Springbok coach Nick Mallett, one of the most respected and authoritative voices in rugby, will be offering his insights as a regular columnist starting from Friday, 20 May. 

Mallett, who coached the Boks in 38 Tests between 1997 and 2000, remains one of the most successful national coaches ever having won 27 of those fixtures for a win percentage of 71%. 

His highlights included a run of 17 straight Test victories that, at the time, was a world record-equalling feat. 

Mallett coached Stade Francais and Italy after his time with the Boks and, since then, he has evolved into the analytical voice of South African rugby through his work with South African broadcaster SuperSport. 

His News24 column will be available exclusively for our subscribers, and will address the major talking points facing the local and international game. 

"I am delighted to be joining News24," Mallett said.

"I am excited by the opportunity to share my thoughts about the many and varied rugby issues facing South Africa and professional rugby in the build up to Rugby World Cup 2023 in France."

Sport24 editor, Lloyd Burnard, welcomed Mallett on board. 

"We have a responsibility to our readers to provide the highest quality in opinions and analysis, and when it comes to South African rugby, there are few more esteemed than Nick Mallett," said Burnard. 

"He is a well of rugby knowledge, and we can't wait to regularly share his views with our loyal subscribers."

In Mallett's first column on Friday, he will unpack why South Africa's move to European competition has been a success, and why not playing Super Rugby hurts New Zealand and Australia more than the Boks. 

