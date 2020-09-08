24m ago

No sign of Boks as France to face Fiji, Italy, Scotland in 'Eight Nations' group - reports

Rugby ball (Getty Images)
Rugby ball (Getty Images)

France will face Fiji, Italy and Scotland during November's "Eight Nations" tournament, AFP learned on Tuesday.

Les Bleus will finish their Six Nations campaign by hosting Ireland on 31 October ahead of the competition.

Fabien Galthie's side will host the Pacific Islanders on 15 November, travel to Edinburgh a week later and welcome the Azzurri seven days afterwards.

Georgia have been invited to feature to replace Japan, sources have told AFP, and will face England, Wales and Ireland.

Galthie's men will face Wales in a warm-up on 24 October before the new tournament which ends on the weekend of December 5-6 with play-offs to decide the final standings.

Last week it was reported that the Springboks were under consideration to replace Japan in the tournament.

