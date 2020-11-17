Official: Van der Walt adds to Scotland’s swelling SA stock

Whether he is fast-tracked to any deployment against tough opponents France on Sunday remains to be seen, but Jaco van der Walt is now officially eligible for Scotland's rugby cause.



The Randfontein-born flyhalf passed his three-year qualification mark on Monday, with the Scots one victory already to the good in the all-new Autumn Nations Cup after a 28-17 triumph over Italy in Florence last weekend.



Edinburgh-based Van der Walt has trained in advance with the broader national squad so his integration to the team set-up - whenever it may come - should be fairly seamless.



The Scots are seeking a record-equalling, for them, six consecutive victories in internationals when they lock horns with Les Bleus at Murrayfield.



Should Van der Walt feature, he will know that he is up, strategically, against a compatriot in certain respects: Springbok, SA Sevens and former Western Province flyhalf Vlok Cilliers is among France’s assistant-coaching panel as kicking consultant.



But even if he isn't fast-tracked to that fixture, the former Lions player knows now that the red tape has been cleared for his consideration further up the line.



Scotland already had an unusually heavy South African influence against the Azzurri: powerful left wing Duhan van der Merwe earned the player-of-the-match award on mere third appearance and second start, while both reserve props fielded were born here: WP Nel (Loeriesfontein) and Oli Kebble (Durban).



Nel is a relative veteran already with 39 caps, and he got on the park in the final quarter, while 28-year-old Kebble was introduced as early as the 16th minute due to injury to starter Rory Sutherland.



The burly former Stormers/WP loosehead was prominent with some vigorous carries.



Attention now turns to whether Van der Walt can crack the line-up at pivot: he will be competing with established Scots like 29-cap Duncan Weir, who wore the No 10 shirt against Italy, Finn Russell (51 caps) and Adam Hastings (22 appearances).



Versatile Van der Walt mainly saw service during his Lions career (2014-17) at fullback, with his pathway to preferred flyhalf largely blocked by Elton Jantjies, now the franchise captain and a seasoned Springbok.



He earned a substitute appearance in the 70th minute of the 2016 Super Rugby final against the Hurricanes in Wellington, when the Lions - later to play another two showpieces on the trot in 2017 and 2018 - lost 20-3.



Andries Coetzee and Jantjies started at fullback and flyhalf respectively then.



Van der Walt earned SA Schools honours in 2011 and 2012.



