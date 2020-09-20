47m ago

ONE YEAR AGO | Rugby World Cup 2019 kicks off in Japan

Siya Kolisi
Siya Kolisi

With sport dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic and little live action happening for an unprecedented period, sports lovers around the world were in limbo for a large portion of 2020.

And at points, it seemed like time was standing still.

But believe it or not, Sunday, 20 September marks a full year from the start of the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Of course, we remember it for that famous Springbok triumph in the final where Rassie's men overpowered England and scored two scintillating tries through Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe.

That was the last game of a memorable tournament.

Do you remember the first one?

In it, hosts Japan saw their tournament off to a winning start by beating Russia 30-10 in the opening game.

And much like 2015, they proved to be the surprise package of the tournament, topping their group and getting all the way to the quarter-finals before losing 26-3 to the Boks.

While it may be a year ago already, the memories of possibly the most successful Rugby World Cup ever remain fresh in our minds.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff


