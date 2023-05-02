Paul Roos break Affies hearts in dramatic fashion at schools rugby festival

Paul Roos beat Afrikaans Hoër Seunskool (Affies) in dramatic fashion at the Wildeklawer Schools Festival on Monday.

SCHOOLS RUGBY WRAP | All the results from Wildeklawer, Grey High School festivals

A try at the death by right winger Keehan Etson gave the Stellenbosch side a 31-25 victory in the main match of the rugby festival played at Hoërskool Diamantveld in Kimberley.

According to Netwerk24, the lead changed hands no fewer than nine times in an entertaining match.

For Paul Roos, goal-kicker Lee-Jay Petersen contributed 14 points via a conversion, three penalties and a drop goal. Apart from Etson's late try, Paul Roos scored through Zeke January and they also received a penalty try.

For Affies, Janco Purchase, FC van Rooyen and Ruan Lippold crossed the whitewash, while Ruben Pienaar kicked two conversions and two penalties.

It was revenge for Paul Roos after they lost 24-18 to Affies last year.

In other notable matches on Monday, Garsfontein beat Outeniqua 19-8; Grey College trumped Stellenberg 33-8; and Paarl Gimnasium beat Hoërskool Monument (Monnas) 19-5.



