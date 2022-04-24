1h ago

Pedrie Wannenburg's son in stable condition in Texas hospital

Compiled by Herman Mostert
Pedrie Wannenburg with his wife Evette and their children, Francois (8) and Isabel (10). (Photo: Facebook)
  • Pedrie Wannenburg's son, Francois, is in a stable condition in a Texas hospital after being involved in a car accident that killed his father.
  • The former Springbok's brother, Callie, says eight-year-old Francois is off the oxygen machine and responding.
  • A 16-year-old driver, who fled from police, has been charged with "felony murder".

Former Springbok Pedrie Wannenburg's eight-year-old son, Francois, is in a stable condition in an American hospital after he suffered serious head injuries in a car accident that claimed the life of his father.

The 41-year-old Wannenburg, who played 20 Tests for the Boks between 2002 and 2007, was killed in the multi-vehicle crash in Texas as a high-speed police chase ended tragically.

Afrikaans newspaper Rapport reported on Sunday that a critical Francois was flown to the Texas Medical Center, which is about 30km from the accident scene.

There were initial fears that the boy could also lose his life, but he has responded well to treatment.

"Francois is doing well, he is off the oxygen machine," Pedrie's younger brother, Callie, told Rapport in a WhatsApp message, adding that Francois had opened his eyes and was responding when people talked to him.

"He is stable and we're very thankful."

Wannenburg's wife, Evette, and their 10-year-old daughter, Isabel, were also involved in the crash but emerged unscathed.

Meanwhile, the driver involved in the car accident that killed Wannenburg, has been charged with "felony murder", according to Harris County sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

In a series of tweets on Saturday afternoon, Gonzalez provided an update on developments surrounding the accident.

It had earlier been confirmed that police had attempted to pull over a 16-year-old suspect, only for the car to speed away and lead to a chase. The suspect eventually crashed into Wannenburg's car near an intersection.

SA Rugby expressed its condolences on the untimely passing of Wannenburg.

"Pedrie will be remembered as one of the first real versatile loose forwards who could play in any position in the back-row and even though he played in only 20 Tests, his record in the colours of the Bulls, during a period where they dominated on all levels, is nearly unmatched," SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said in a press statement.

The SA Rugby boss added: "After he finished his career in South Africa, he went on to make a big impact playing club rugby in Ireland, France and later the USA, and he started giving back to the game in a coaching capacity after he retired a few years ago.

"Pedrie was a fun-loving and hard-working man and someone who gave all he had on the pitch, but afterwards always had a smile on his face. He represented his country with aplomb - who will ever forget the try he scored in the narrow victory over the All Blacks in Rustenburg in 2006?

"To lose someone at the cusp of his life after a long and storied rugby career is extremely sad. Our thoughts are with his wife, Evette, children, Isabelle and Francois, as well as his parents and other family members, loved ones and friends during this very difficult time."

