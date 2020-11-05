Ex-Bok coach Peter de Villiers interested in coaching EP Elephants

Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers has expressed interest in becoming the new head coach of the EP Elephants.



According to a report in the Daily Dispatch, De Villiers is among several candidates who applied for the position.



The successful applicant will oversee the EP Elephants during next year's SA Cup and Currie Cup campaigns.

Applicants have until Friday, 6 November to submit their CVs, with an announcement on the new coach expected to be made within two weeks.

The primary requirement for the jobs is that candidates have a World Rugby Level 3 coaching certificate or its equivalent.

De Villiers coached the Springboks between 2008 and 2011.



During his tenure, the team won the Tri Nations in 2009, as well as a series win over the British & Irish Lions that same year.



He also won five out of 11 Tests against the All Blacks – a better record than most Bok coached in recent times.

READ | Peter de Villiers recalls calling rugby writers 'rats' and 'deep agendas' in SA rugby

- Compiled by Sport24 staff