Peter de Villiers left 'speechless' after gift from Springbok legend Bryan Habana

Peter de Villiers took to social media to share a picture of a gift he received from former Springbok wing Bryan Habana.

Habana donned the Springbok jersey 124 times between 2006 and 2016, while De Villiers replaced Jake White as head coach of the national side in 2008 until the end of 2011.

The now 37-year-old Habana sent De Villiers, 63, the trophy he received after making his 100th Springbok appearance.

Sharing an image of the trophy with a message on Twitter, De Villiers said: "I am humbled beyond belief. For one of the greatest players in @Springboks and @WorldRugby history to send this to me knowing how much this would mean to me has left me completely and utterly speechless. Thank you from the bottom of my heart @BryanHabana you are one of a kind!"

The former Lions, Bulls, Stormers and Toulon winger had glittering playing career.

He has won two Super Rugby titles (2007, 2009), two Currie Cup crowns (2009, 2012) including a World Cup triumph with the Springboks in 2007, which then saw him being crowned the 2007 IRB Player of the Year.

Two years later, Habana was also a part of De Villiers's national Bok side that clinched a famous 2-1 series win over the British and Irish Lions in 2009.

The Springboks are now hoping to book another series victory over the visiting British and Irish Lions when they tour South Africa for the first time in 12 years, starting in July.

Full Lions tour 2021 matches:

Saturday 3 July: Lions v The British & Irish Lions (Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg) KO 18:00 (SAT) / 17:00 (BST)

Wednesday 7 July: Sharks v The British & Irish Lions (Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg) KO 20:00 (SAT) / 19:00 (BST)

Saturday 10 July: Bulls v The British & Irish Lions (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria) KO 18:00 (SAT) / 17:00 (BST)

Wednesday 14 July: South Africa ‘A’ v The British & Irish Lions (Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town) KO 20:00 (SAT) / 19:00 (BST)

Saturday 17 July: Stormers v The British & Irish Lions (Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town) KO 18:00 (SAT) / 17:00 (BST)

Saturday 24 July: Springboks v The British & Irish Lions (1st Test, Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town) KO 18:00 (SAT) / 17:00 (BST)

Saturday 31 July: Springboks v The British & Irish Lions (2nd Test, FNB Stadium, Johannesburg) KO 18:00 (SAT) / 17:00 (BST)

Saturday 7 Aug: Springboks v The British & Irish Lions (3rd Test, FNB Stadium, Johannesburg) KO 18:00 (SAT) / 17:00 (BST)