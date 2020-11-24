49m ago

Private investigator roped in to bolster search for former SA Schools captain

Heinz Schenk
Muzi Manyike (Gallo Images)
  • The search for Muzi Manyike, a missing 20-year-old rugby player, now includes the assistance of a private investigator.
  • His father, Douglas, confirmed that he's been out of sight since early November.
  • Maynike snr has once again encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

A private investigator has been enlisted to help with the search for Muzi Manyike.

The 20-year-old former SA Schools vice-captain, who until recently had been contracted at the Lions, has been reported missing since 10 November though CCTV footage from last Wednesday allegedly capture him leaving his car in Pretoria North.

"We opened a case back in the second weekend of November," Douglas Manyike, his father, told Sport24.

"It's been a very difficult few weeks for us. All we're hoping for at the moment is that he's safe."

Douglas, who resides in Randfontein, approached his local Police station but it's understood Muzi's movements prompted the decision to also seek external help.

Manyike, a gifted utility back, was on the books at Ellis Park until 31 October but a stint commencing in the new year at the national sevens academy meant he requested to be released early.

That request was granted.

Manyike is considered a stalwart at junior level for the Lions, having played Craven Week twice and in his final year at school gaining selection for SA Schools.

Kobus Porter, his agent, said earlier that his employers, In Touch Sports, are supporting the family and in consistent contact.

Meanwhile, Douglas Manyike has again encouraged anyone with information to contact him on 071 334 7531 or alert the relevant authorities.

