Rachel and the Kolisis pledge allegiance to Sharks: 'We'll be No 1 supporters from Cape Town'

Sport24 staff
Siya Kolisi (Gallo)
Rachel, and the rest of the family will remain in Cape Town for at least the next 10 months as Siya Kolisi starts his new chapter with the Sharks in Durban.

The Springbok captain was unveiled as the Sharks' latest signing during a high-profile press conference at Kings Park on Wednesday, bringing an end to an 11-year stay at Western Province that spans his entire professional career up until now. 

Rachel and Siya have two children together - Nicholas and Keziah - while Kolisi's half-siblings - Liyema and Liphelo - also live with them. 

Kolisi explained at his press conference on Wednesday that the demands of the children having started school again in Cape Town meant that the time was not right for the family to relocate. 

That doesn't mean that he will not have their support, though!

Rachel, who has 287 000 followers on Instagram, on Wednesday posted a photograph of herself and the kids wearing their new Sharks gear. 

In the post, Rachel wrote that the family would be Siya's and the Sharks' "number one supporters" from Cape Town. 

Kolisi will start training with the Sharks immediately and he is expected to play in the upcoming preparation fixtures, also being referred to as the Franchise Cup.

His first outing in Sharks colours could come on 28 February against Griquas in Durban. 

