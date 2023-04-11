1h ago

Reds lock gets off lightly following Super Rugby Pacific horror tackle

Compiled by Craig Taylor
Rugby ball (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)
Rugby ball (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

Drama unfolded on Friday in the Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Brumbies and the Queensland Reds when Corey Toole was left staggering on his feet following a high hit from lock Angus Blyth.

Toole was forced to leave the field with a concussion, while Blyth eventually received a 20-minute red card for the incident as per the tournament rules. 

WATCH | Horror tackle leaves Brumbies star staggering

Despite the heavy hit on Toole, Blyth will only miss three games in the tournament following a disciplinary hearing.

His suspension was initially six weeks but was shortened to three due to his guilty plea and a clean disciplinary record before the incident.

The SANZAR panel handing out the suspension, which consisted of Michael Heron, Stefan Terblanche and John Langford, said Blyth's tackle was "reckless, direct head contact was made and with high force". 

They didn't, however, believe it was deliberate. 


