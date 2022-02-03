Referee at storm of 'Rassiegate' saga earns Oz Referee of the Year accolade

Controversial Australian referee Nic Berry has been honoured with his country's Referee of the Year award.

Berry, who officiated the first Test between the Springboks and British & Irish Lions in Cape Town last year, was the subject of a review video made by SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus.

During the hour-long video, Erasmus accused Berry of being disrespectful towards Bok skipper Siya Kolisi and pointed out several errors the referee made.



Erasmus was later slapped with a two-month ban from all rugby and also given an eight-month suspension from match-day activities.

Berry, meanwhile, remains a popular figure in his home country and has now won the Roger Vanderfield Referee of the Year award for the second time.

Named in honour of Roger Vanderfield AO OBE, the Referee of the Year is selected from Australian rugby's national referees as the person "who demonstrates the highest standard of officiating throughout the year and is considered to be a role model to the game".

?? Cool. Calm. Collected. Nic Berry claims the 2021 FedEx Referee of the Year Award. Congratulations Nic! #RAA2021



Read more: https://t.co/BZ0hl5LXKG pic.twitter.com/k6KcGkj6PS — Rugby Australia (@RugbyAU) February 2, 2022

"I'd like to start by congratulating Nic for this wonderful achievement during what at times was a challenging year. I am delighted our game has recognised Nic, his high standards and professional contribution to our game," Rugby Australia CEO Andy Marinos said in a statement.

"To be considered for this award, you must demonstrate the highest standard of officiating as well as be a role model within our game and this description exemplifies Nic in every aspect of his career.



"From the Super Rugby season, right through to tier one international matches, Nic, alongside all of our match officials, have carried themselves to the highest professional standards, and I would like to congratulate him and the entire match official team for doing that last season."

Berry said he was "grateful" to receive the award.



"2021 was a difficult year for me personally and I would like to take this opportunity to thank my family, friends and those in the wider rugby community for all their support.



"Officiating at any level of the game has its challenges and I have the highest respect for anyone who is willing to face those challenges and do their best to contribute to our wonderful game.



"So I am very humbled to receive this award and accept it on behalf of the entire match official team, who do a wonderful job of upholding the values of Rugby at all levels of the game."