59m ago

add bookmark

Rennie admits Wallabies 'long way' off All Blacks after Sydney thrashing

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Wallabies coach Dave Rennie looks dejected after their Tri Nations and Bledisloe Cup loss to the All Blacks at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on 31 October 2020.
Wallabies coach Dave Rennie looks dejected after their Tri Nations and Bledisloe Cup loss to the All Blacks at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on 31 October 2020.
Matt King/Getty Images)

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie admitted his team were "a long way off" the All Blacks' level on Saturday, but said it was early days as he works to rebuild ahead of the next World Cup.

Sloppy Australia were outplayed in all departments in a 43-5 hammering by Ian Foster's rampant New Zealand, who were at their ruthless best in Sydney as they exploited the Wallabies' errors.

Although Rennie's team cut down on missed tackles, they conceded 17 turnovers, which cost them dearly, and managed only two clean breaks as New Zealand retained the Bledisloe Cup for an 18th straight year with one game still to go.

"You can't turn over the ball as much as we do, it puts a lot of pressure on us defensively," he said.

"But you've got to give them credit, they were really sharp, really clinical, their skill-set was outstanding in those (wet) conditions.

"They had a really smart kicking game that they implemented well," he added. "I thought they were top-notch. We were a long way off tonight and that is reflected in the score."

Rennie's side is young and he blooded new players like Noah Lolesio and Irae Simone, but he refused to use inexperience as an excuse.

"For 20 minutes (at the beginning of the second half) we actually played pretty well, we actually defended well," he said.

"But 20 minutes of competitive footy is nowhere near enough to cut it with the All Blacks."

Rennie, himself a New Zealander, has only been in charge for three games after taking over from Michael Cheika following their disappointing early exit from the World Cup last year in Japan.

Hopes were high they had turned a corner after a tense 16-16 draw in Wellington this month, but their frailties were exposed the following week in Auckland.

And defeat in Sydney showed there is plenty of work to do.

"We're five to six weeks into a four-year campaign," Rennie said.

"I must admit the first game in Wellington I was nervous about an All Blacks performance that would find us under pressure. But we had a lot of character that night.

"We just need to keep working hard, we think we've got some good kids coming through.

"We need to respond immediately and you'll see that next week."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Dominant All Blacks record biggest ever win over Wallabies
Stormers' new home to be renamed DHL Stadium
Brad Barritt's take on Bok centres: De Allende unfairly criticised
Read more on:
wallabiesall blacksbledisloe cuptri-nationsdave rennierugby
loading... Live
Pumas 0
Sharks 0
View More
loading... Live
Orlando Pirates 2
Kaizer Chiefs 0
View More
loading... Live
Pumas 0
Sharks 0
View More
loading... Live
Royal Challengers Bangalore 30/2
Sunrisers Hyderabad 0
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 9019 votes
Cricket
11% - 2341 votes
Football
19% - 4119 votes
Athletics
2% - 531 votes
Boxing
1% - 191 votes
Cycling
2% - 500 votes
Golf
5% - 1052 votes
Motorsport
9% - 1829 votes
Tennis
3% - 732 votes
Water sports
1% - 198 votes
American sports
1% - 269 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 685 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo