Retired referee Nigel Owens wants THREE law changes to make rugby 'immediately better'

World-renowned retired referee Nigel Owens is hoping for three rugby law changes in the new year that will benefit and take the game to refreshing heights.

The 50-year-old, who called time on his illustrious 17-year career in December 2020, wants World Rugby to implement fewer substitutions, less TMO (Television match official) involvements and curbing crooked scrum feeds.

In his column for UK publication The Telegraph, Owens believes that his suggestions will make rugby "immediately better" to consume for the viewer, including those involved in playing the game.

Owens would change the replacements rule from eight substitutions to a more reasonable five or four at most in a single match.

"This is something I have been saying for a long time," Owens said.

"Every question and answer session I do, I am always asked which law I would like to change, and I always say I would like to see the substitution law changed.

"We as referees and referee managers in World Rugby, we’re always looking at things that need to be applied firmer, which contributes to the safety of the game, and that is an ongoing process.

"It is a physical game, and unless you change it beyond total recognition of what the sport is, you are going to have to accept that there is going to be a risk of injury, but a minimal risk if you compare it to people that are injured every day in walking about doing nothing."

The Welshman, who officiated in 100 official test matches, wants less involvements from the TMO.

"We should aim for good performances that facilitate good games,” he continued.

"In my opinion, perfect has become the enemy of the good because people are striving for a standard that is unachievable. A frustrating over-reliance on the TMO is one result of this fear of getting things wrong.

"Pressure is being exerted on referees by spectators, social media users, coaches, players, performance reviewers and referee managers.

"That is a lot of people scrutinising everything. I think we need to take a step back and make sure we pick up the things that matter."

His final change to the rugby laws would be scrum feeds, highlighting Springbok scrumhalf Cobus Reinach’s service during the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa.

Owens criticised the 31-year-old service during scrums in the series which the Springboks clinched 2-1 over the Lions.

"Some of the scrum feeds from in the Test series between Springboks and Lions – particularly by Cobus Reinach – were beyond a joke," said Owens.

"I must say that I have been as guilty of not giving enough free kicks for crooked feeds as any referee, but it has to be stopped as soon as possible now. Scrum-halves simply have to put the ball into scrums in an acceptable manner.

"Everyone you speak to about it wants feeds to be straight. Brian Moore has been making the point for years, and I agree with him. Everyone comments on it, and there is no excuse. It has been allowed to creep in after a brief crackdown a couple of years ago."