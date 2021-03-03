Rising Bulls prop Gerhard Steenekamp: I'd love to be a 'Beast', but we'll see

Rising Bulls prop Gerhard Steenekamp wouldn't mind his career trajectory being similar to Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira.

Like the legendary Springbok prop, the 23-year-old front-rower was a loose forward before switching positions.

Steenekamp isn't worried about biding his time in a Bulls setup oozing with class at prop, labelling it a "massive privilege".

Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira is one of the greatest props to don the Springbok jersey.

But it was down to him being switched from loose forward to loosehead during his junior years at the Sharks.

Gerhard Steenekamp, the Bulls' imposing 23-year-old front-rower and former Junior Springbok, made his initial mark on the local game as skipper of Potchefstroom Gimnasium's first XV as a No 8.

The train of thought here is obvious, but he's not going quite falling for it ... yet.

"I'd like to believe that's the way my rugby career pans out," Steenekamp said with a wry smile.

"I suppose all one can do is keep working hard and see if that's the way the script is going to be written."

At 1.94m and a weighty 128kg, it's not really surprising that when the Bulls came knocking after he completed matric, they informed him he'd be switched to prop.

It's the way of the rugby world: front-rowers are no longer just chunky scrummers, they need to be powerful figures with an all-round skillset.

Steenekamp fits the bill, proving to be a defensive workhorse and showing some fine skill in broken play, notably two sublime off-loads for team-mate Marco van Staden to score from during last season's domestic campaign.

He attributes his prosperous switch to prop to his experience at eighthman.

"Maybe there was an element of luck to those passes. As props, we sometimes get limited opportunities to get the ball in our hands, so you have to make it count," said Steenekamp.

"There's little room for error, you only have one chance possibly. Playing flank definitely proved beneficial to my development as a prop.

"When it comes to ball-carrying in particular, you've already been exposed to that aspect a lot when you've played flank previously. You're also used to cleaning out and going for the ball at the breakdown, so those boxes are already ticked so to speak.

"It's really just now about becoming 'scrum fit', working on the technical aspects in the prop position."

Turning into a feared scrummager is arguably something that's guaranteed within the current setup at Loftus.

Not only does he rub shoulders daily with team-mates of the calibre of Lizo Gqoboka, Trevor Nyakane, Marcel van der Merwe and Jacques van Rooyen, renowned scrum guru Daan Human is still present to help mould him.

It's for that exact reason that Steenekamp, who was predominantly used as impact sub last season yet started against the Eastern Province Elephants last weekend, isn't too worried about currently being lower down in the pecking order.

"I'm definitely going to have be patient, but I'm hardly disheartened because I view the whole experience as a massive opportunity," he said.

"I engaged in scrum sessions with some of the best props in the world. It's a massive privilege, particularly from a learning perspective.

"When you're practicing against the best week-in and week-out, it does - with due respect - become much easier to compete against opponents who are second- and third-best in the position. It's a fantastic environment to be in."

The Bulls' next match in the preparation series is against the Pumas in Nelspruit next week Wednesday.