Ruan Ackermann extends Gloucester stay, one step closer to playing for England

Former Lions flank Ruan Ackermann has extended his stay with English side Gloucester, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

Now 25, Ackermann has been at Gloucester since 2017 and now that he has committed his immediate future to the country, he will become eligible for England selection.

The specifics of the deal are not yet known.

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to sign a new deal with Gloucester Rugby," Ackermann said in a statement.

"This club has become a huge part of my life in England and the past 4 years, and I am looking forward to being able to share more memories with the love and support of the fans at Kingsholm.

"We are fortunate to have a really gifted squad, and I am excited to keep developing, learning and growing in this environment."

Ackermann has notched up 75 appearances for Gloucester over the last four seasons and has scored 11 tries.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff