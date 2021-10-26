Rugby fans to make long-awaited return to Ellis Park

After more than 18 months of empty stadiums, a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend Saturday's SA Rugby Under-20 Cup final between Lions and Western Province at Ellis Park.

The Lions confirmed on their official website that a total of 1 500 tickets will be available on a first come first serve basis to suite holders and Lions members.

This comes after SA Rugby recently announced that a maximum of 2 000 fully vaccinated fans would be allowed to return to club and professional matches.

Lions members can redeem their tickets from the ticket office at Ellis Park from Tuesday, 26 October to Friday, 29 October between 09:00-16:00. Tickets will be free of charge for members.

All fans attending the match will have to be fully vaccinated, meaning they have received a J&J vaccine or a second Pfizer vaccine at least 14 days prior to the match.

Fans entering the stadium will be required to present proof of their vaccination status, in the form of a vaccination card, certificate or digital certificate, and will also have to present proof of identity.



Seating of groups in the same booking are clustered together, with distancing between them and the next group or person.



Children under 12 years attending the match will be considered as fully vaccinated.



The Lions juniors reached the Cup final after thumping the Sharks 59-18 at Ellis Park, while WP beat the Bulls 42-17 in the second semi-final at Newlands.



Saturday's final kicks off at 13:00.