44m ago

add bookmark

Rugby players face highly increased MND risk: disease study

accreditation
AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former Springbok scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen died from MND in 2017. (Photo by Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images)
Former Springbok scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen died from MND in 2017. (Photo by Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images)

Rugby chiefs must take urgent action to reduce head injuries after a study indicated that former international players are 15 times more likely to develop motor neurone disease, researchers said on Tuesday.

Academics, who studied a cohort of former Scottish internationals, found that, overall, the ex-players were about 2.5 times more likely to develop neurodegenerative disease than expected, compared to members of the general population.

Multiple studies have shown a link between brain injuries and an increased risk of developing neurodegenerative disease, and that ex-professional athletes are at an increased risk of developing such conditions.

As concerns grow, a group of former players has decided to sue various governing bodies for allegedly failing to protect them from permanent injury.

In the latest research, a team led by the University of Glasgow compared health outcomes among 412 male, Scottish, former international rugby players with over 1 200 matched individuals from the general population.

The results, published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry, showed that while age at death was slightly higher among former players, they were also at higher risk of a neurodegenerative disease diagnosis compared to their matched controls.

The risk varies by sub-type, but not by player position. As well as the higher risk of developing motor neurone disease, the risk of Parkinson's disease is three times greater.

"This study provides further insight into the association between contact sports and neurodegenerative disease risk," said Glasgow consultant neuropathologist Willie Stewart, who led the research team.

"Of particular concern are the data on motor neurone disease risk among our rugby players, which is even higher than that for former professional footballers. This finding requires immediate research attention."

The Motor Neurone Disease Association says the disease affects up to 5 000 adults in the UK at any one time, with a 1 in 300 risk of getting MND across a lifetime.

The researchers said the paper's findings echo those of previous studies of former professional football players and American football players but point out most of the rugby players studied were amateurs, playing before the sport turned professional in 1995.

They said this showed the risks were not confined to professional athletes.

Professional risks

Stewart, whose previous research showed ex-professional footballers had a significantly higher risk of dying from neurodegenerative disease than the general population, said he was concerned that rugby players faced even more risks in the professional era with an increasing number of matches being played.

"Rugby has talked a lot and is doing a lot about head injury management and talking about whether it can reduce impact exposure during the week," he said.

"I think those conversations have gone on a while and the pace of progress is pretty slow."

He added: "Instead of talking about extending seasons and introducing new competitions and global seasons they should be talking about restricting it as much as possible, cutting back on the amount of rugby we're seeing and getting rid of as much training as possible."

Stewart said rapid strides had been made in American football, highlighting the reduction in contact training.

"I think rugby could be speeding up this pace of change," he said. "I know it's tough to think of about there being less rugby rather than more but maybe less is more.

"Maybe you get a better-quality product if the players are less damaged and fitter rather than depending purely on quantity.

"So I think rugby has to think about it. You can't continue to put young men and women through what they've been through now we know from the amateur era there's this risk of brain disease."

Motor Neurone Disease Association director of research development Brian Dickie welcomed the report but said research needed to be extended into much larger populations.

"We know that the vast majority of cases of MND involve a complex mix of genetic and environmental risk factors, so the level of genetic risk may be different in high performance athletes compared with the general population," he said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rugby
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 6090 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 5354 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help

30 Sep

Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help
Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa

29 Sep

Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa
Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children

28 Sep

Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children
Watch: Coca-Cola tackles waste

27 Sep

Watch: Coca-Cola tackles waste
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo