Rugby World Cup set to use 10-minute red-card review system - report

The Rugby World Cup is reportedly set to employ a system for potentially upgrading yellow cards to red cards during matches.

The "foul play review system", informally known as the "bunker" method for upgrading cards, has been trialled in this season's Super Rugby Pacific competition and is also in use at the ongoing World Rugby Under-20 Championship in South Africa.

According to The Times, World Rugby is set to introduce the system at the global showpiece in France later this year.

In Super Rugby, the TMO was given eight minutes to determine whether to upgrade the yellow card or not. At the World Cup, TMOs will be given 10 minutes.

If the yellow card is upgraded to red, the player will be unable to be replaced after 20 minutes, like they are in Super Rugby.

RWC 2023 pools: Pool A France, New Zealand, Italy, Uruguay, Namibia Pool B South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Tonga, Romania Pool C Australia, Wales, Fiji, Georgia, Portugal Pool D England, Japan, Argentina, Samoa, Chile

The report added that the goal-kick shot clock - 90 seconds for conversions and 60 seconds for penalties - which is designed to cut-down time-wasting and was also trialled in Super Rugby, will also be used at the World Cup.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup runs from 8 September to 28 October.