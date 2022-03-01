2h ago

add bookmark

Russia, Belarus suspended by World Rugby 'until further notice'

accreditation
AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bill Beaumont, Chairman of World Rugby. (Photo by Dave Rogers - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)
Bill Beaumont, Chairman of World Rugby. (Photo by Dave Rogers - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Russia and Belarus were suspended from all international rugby "until further notice" on Tuesday, the world governing body said, as it announced "full and immediate" sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's membership of World Rugby was also suspended indefinitely, meaning the country's slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup in France are over.

READ | Russia slams 'discriminatory' decision by FIFA and UEFA to ban it from all competition

"World Rugby reiterates its condemnation of Russia's aggressive invasion of Ukraine and the facilitation of this action by Belarus," said a strongly worded statement.

"The World Rugby executive committee has today decided to take immediate additional steps to protect the rugby family and take a strong stance against the conflict in line with recommendations by the International Olympic Committee:

"The full and immediate suspension of Russia and Belarus from all international rugby and cross-border club rugby activities until further notice.

"The full and immediate suspension of the Rugby Union of Russia from World Rugby membership until further notice."

Russia had still been involved in final European qualifying for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, but were fifth in the standings with three games to play with only the top two progressing automatically.

Their qualifying match against table-topping Georgia, due to have taken place two days ago, had already been postponed, and will now not be played, along with Russia's final two matches against the Netherlands and Portugal later this month.

World Rugby did not say what would happen to the qualifying process.

Russia qualified for the World Cup in 2011 and 2019, but failed to win a match in either tournament.

"The decision has been taken with the interests of rugby's values of solidarity, integrity and respect at heart," said World Rugby, who added that it pledged "full support to the rugby community" in Ukraine.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
world rugbyrussia invasionukrainerugby
Voting Booth
Should Aiden Markram be dropped for the 2nd Test against New Zealand?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He's had his chance and now it's time for someone else.
57% - 2330 votes
No! Markram is one of our best batsmen and a return to form is around the corner.
43% - 1775 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo