Ruthless Ireland record historic win over 14-man All Blacks to level series

Two tries from Andrew Porter helped a ruthless Ireland record a famous victory over a 14-man New Zealand on Saturday at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

Ireland secured their first Test in New Zealand with a 23-12 win after leading 10-7 at half-time.

FT | All Blacks v Ireland

The tourists got off to a stunning start as Andrew Porter touched down in the second minute with Jonny Sexton converting.

Ireland extended their lead as Sexton scored a penalty, but things continued to go sour for the hosts. In the 30th minute, Angus Ta'avao was shown a red card by South African ref Jaco Peyper for a high tackle on Garry Ringrose - leaving the hosts 14 men down.

However, there was some delight for the home crowd as Beauden Barrett scored a try under the posts right on half-time, with his brother Jordie Barrett adding two more points.

The second half started off all Ireland as Porter scored his brace beneath the posts, with Sexton landing the conversion.

The All Blacks continued to make silly errors as Sexton added two more penalties to hand Ireland a historic victory.

Will Jordan scored a late try in the corner, but it was all but over for the All Blacks.

It saw Ireland seal their first ever Test win on New Zealand soil in 13 matches.

The series is levelled 1-1, with the final Test scheduled on Saturday, 16 July in Wellington (09:05 SA time).

More to follow...

Scorers:

New Zealand 12 (7)

Tries: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan

Conversion: Jordie Barrett

Ireland 23 (10)

Tries: Andrew Porter (2)

Conversions: Jonny Sexton (2)

Penalties: Sexton (3)