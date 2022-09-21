RWC veteran Nolusindiso Booi to lead Springbok Women in New Zealand

SA Rugby has named the 32-player Springbok Women's squad that will do duty at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand in October and November.
The side will be led by lock Nolusindiso Booi who will go to her third Rugby World Cup tournament alongside Zenay Jordaan.
Tayla Kinsey and Asithandile Ntoyanto will play in their second tournaments, having represented South Africa in the 2014 showpiece in England.
Six players – Lerato Makua, Zintle Mpupha, Simamkele Namba, Nadine Roos, Sizophila Solontsi and Eloise Webb – also represented the Springbok Women's Sevens team at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in what can only be described as a ground-breaking year for women's rugby in the country.
Stanley Raubenheimer heads the coaching team that will plan for Pool C encounters against France, Fiji and England in Pool C in October.
SA Rugby president Mark Alexander congratulated the players on their selection and said they had done South Africa proud already.
"We all know where we started, and to have seen this team grow – in stature and performance – is testimony to the abilities, planning and execution of the coaching staff and the Rugby Department at SA Rugby," said Alexander.
"We are sending this team to New Zealand knowing they will be very competitive, fit as can be and mentally strong to represent every South African back home. Congratulations to every player, but also to their families and loved ones, as they are often those who make the real sacrifices. Thank you to all those who silently support in the background," he added.
Raubenheimer said the selection of the squad was fairly easy as they have been building overall depth over a number of seasons.
"We wanted experience in the squad and depth in every position, and I am pleased to say we have achieved that," said Raubenheimer.
"The pandemic worked for us in that regard as it gave us an extra year to prepare as the tournament was moved to 2022, and we are going to New Zealand knowing that we have given ourselves the best chance possible.
"I feel a sense of anticipation now, thinking back to where we started and how we have grown, and that we are now ready to take on the best teams in the world. We have our objectives, and one of them is to not only make the country proud with our effort but ourselves as well.
"This squad travelled a wonderful journey together, and we can now celebrate that by taking on the biggest teams on the biggest stage."
Booi said she and her fellow squad members have enjoyed the journey thus far.
"The players in the squad, and those that were part of the journey over the last four or five years, all contributed to the effort," said the Springbok captain.
"Those who helped us qualify way back in 2019 and others that played along the way but who are not here, we thank you for that.
"To my teammates, we carry the hopes and dreams of many a young girl, but we also carry the responsibility of playing for the South African flag and the Springbok badge. Those demand a standard of excellence, and we are determined to deliver such a performance," added Booi.
Springbok Women squad for the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand:
Props:
Sanelisiwe Charlie (EP Queens) – 4 tests
Babalwa Latsha (Western Province) – 17 tests, 10 points (2 tries)
Monica Mazibukwana (EP Queens) – 3 tests
Azisa Mkiva (Western Province) – 1 test
Yonela Ngxingolo (Border Ladies) – 18 tests, 5 points (1 try)
Asithandile Ntoyanto (Border Ladies) – 12 tests, 10 points (2 tries)
Hookers:
Roseline Botes (Western Province) – 5 tests, 10 points (2 tries)
Micke Gunter (Sharks Women) – 3 tests
Lindelwa Gwala (Sharks Women) – 18 tests, 10 points (2 tries)
Locks:
Nolusindiso Booi (captain, Western Province) – 30 tests, 10 points (2 tries)
Lerato Makua (Blue Bulls Women) – 5 tests
Nompumelelo Mathe (Sharks Women) – 8 tests, 10 points (2 tries).
Catha Jacobs (Blue Bulls Women) – 7 tests
Loose Forwards:
Lusanda Dumke (Border Ladies) – 15 tests, 25 points (5 tries)
Aseza Hele (Boland Ladies – 13 tests, 25 points (5 tries)
Sinazo Mcatshulwa (Western Province) – 15 tests, 35 points (7 tries)
Sizophila Solontsi (Sharks Women) – 13 tests, 25 points (five tries)
Utility Forward:
Scrumhalves:
Tayla Kinsey (Sharks Women) – 21 tests, 44 points (2 tries, 14 conversions, 2 penalty goals)
Rumandi Potgieter (Blue Bulls Women) – 3 tests
Unam Tose (Border Ladies) – 11 tests
Flyhalves:
Libbie Janse van Rensburg (Blue Bulls Women) – 10 tests, 96 points (4 tries, 26 conversions, 7 penalty goals, 1 drop goal)
Zenay Jordaan (EP Queens) – 34 tests, 81 points (10 tries, 11 conversions, 3 penalty goals)
Midfielders:
Jakkie Cilliers (Blue Bulls Women) – 2 tests, 13 points (1 try, 2 penalty goals, 1 conversion)
Zintle Mpupha (Western Province) – 15 tests, 86 points (16 tries, 3 conversions)
Aphiwe Ngwevu (Border Ladies) – 12 tests, 35 points (7 tries)
Chumisa Qawe (Western Province) – 9 tests, 5 points (1 try)
Outside Backs:
Nomawethu Mabenge (EP Queens) – 9 tests, 25 points (5 tries)
Chuma Qawe (Western Province) – 3 tests
Eloise Webb (Border Ladies) – 7 tests, 30 points (6 tries)
Utility Backs:
Simamkele Namba (Western Province) – 6 tests, 30 points (6 tries)
Nadine Roos (Blue Bulls Women) – 8 tests, 25 points (5 tries)
Team Management:
Head Coach: Stanley Raubenheimer
Assistant Coaches: Lungisa Kama, Eddie Myners
World Rugby Intern Coach: Laurian Johannes-Haupt
Team Manager: Nomsebenzi Tsotsobe
Team Doctor: Dr Moshe Magethi
Physiotherapists: Reagan Cele, Lezane Ward
Conditioning Coach: Naasier Parker
Performance Coach: Dr Bianca Joseph
Dietitian: Robyn Moore
Analyst: Gillian Bourke
High-Performance Manager: Lynne Cantwell
Media Manager: J.J. Harmse
Pool C match schedule (SA kick-off times):
Saturday 8 October:
03:15: South Africa v France – Eden Park, Auckland
Sunday 16 October:
06:45: South Africa v Fiji – Waitakere Stadium, Auckland
Sunday 23 October
06:45: South Africa v England – Waitakere Stadium, Auckland