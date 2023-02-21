1h ago

'Silly individuals expressing their anger' - SA Rugby boss downplays threats

Compiled by Herman Mostert
SA Rugby president Mark Alexander. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
SA Rugby president Mark Alexander has downplayed apparent threats to his life following the withdrawal of Tel Aviv Heat from the Mzansi Challenge.

This comes after a report in Afrikaans newspaper Rapport that Alexander felt he was being followed when out in public and had taken necessary safety precautions.

"Sometimes when he is driving and suspects someone is following him, he will call someone to come and get him and protect him," a source told Rapport.

"He could have decided to lock himself in his house for fear of his life, but he goes on with his life instead. He feels that what has to happen, has to happen."

Alexander released a brief statement on the matter on Monday, insisting the threats weren't serious.

"It was silly individuals expressing their anger, not to be taken seriously," he said.

SA Rugby has come under fire from the likes of the South African Friends of Israel (SAFI) for withdrawing an invitation to the Israeli club to compete in the new domestic event.

The Mzansi Challenge kicks off on 24 March with the Diables (Spain), Simbas (Kenya), Welwitschias (Namibia), and Goshawks (Zimbabwe) joining South African provinces, Leopards, Valke, Boland Cavaliers, Eastern Province, Border Bulldogs, and SWD Eagles.

It will be a single round format which includes a semi-final and final.

