'Silly individuals expressing their anger' - SA Rugby boss downplays threats

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander has downplayed apparent threats to his life following the withdrawal of Tel Aviv Heat from the Mzansi Challenge.

This comes after a report in Afrikaans newspaper Rapport that Alexander felt he was being followed when out in public and had taken necessary safety precautions.

"Sometimes when he is driving and suspects someone is following him, he will call someone to come and get him and protect him," a source told Rapport.

"He could have decided to lock himself in his house for fear of his life, but he goes on with his life instead. He feels that what has to happen, has to happen."

Alexander released a brief statement on the matter on Monday, insisting the threats weren't serious.

"It was silly individuals expressing their anger, not to be taken seriously," he said.

Statement: SARU President Mr Mark Alexander downplayed various news reports of threats to his life: "It was silly individuals expressing their anger, not to be taken seriously." pic.twitter.com/msmaLS5LMW — Springboks (@Springboks) February 20, 2023

READ | Oberholzer set to replace Roux as SA Rugby CEO - report

SA Rugby has come under fire from the likes of the South African Friends of Israel (SAFI) for withdrawing an invitation to the Israeli club to compete in the new domestic event.

The Mzansi Challenge kicks off on 24 March with the Diables (Spain), Simbas (Kenya), Welwitschias (Namibia), and Goshawks (Zimbabwe) joining South African provinces, Leopards, Valke, Boland Cavaliers, Eastern Province, Border Bulldogs, and SWD Eagles.

It will be a single round format which includes a semi-final and final.