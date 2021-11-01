8m ago

SA Rugby boss Jurie Roux to learn fate in R37 million Stellenbosch case

Sport24 staff
SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux talks to the media after France was announced as the host nation for the 2023 Rugby World Cup at Royal Garden Hotel in London on 15 November 2017 (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)
SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux is nearing the end of his legal battle with the University of Stellenbosch.

Roux, in December last year, was ordered to pay around R37 million back to the university.

Between 2002 and 2010, he had held senior positions in the university's finance department, and had been accused of manipulating the electronic accounting system to channel millions in unbudgeted expenditure to the Maties rugby club.

That ruling was appealed, and according to Rapport, was heard last week with the finality on the matter expected this month. 

The investigation dates all the way back to 2012.  

In court papers last year, Roux defended himself. 

"The university has not lost the R37-million it is demanding from me," he said.

"The case before the university, as well as its own documents and expert report, indicate that the money was spent on legal expenses that were for and to the benefit of the university.

"The work I have done (together with others) has enabled the university to exploit great value from the Maties rugby brand. In and around 2008 and 2009, the university’s brand was valued at about R100-million. Maties rugby is one of the important components of that brand."

Read more on:
sa rugbyjurie rouxrugby
