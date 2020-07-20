40m ago

add bookmark

SA Rugby boss on Kaunda Ntunja: We will miss his voice and 'broad smile'

Kaunda Ntunja during the Currie Cup match between the Sharks and Golden Lions at Kings Park on 16 August 2013.
Kaunda Ntunja during the Currie Cup match between the Sharks and Golden Lions at Kings Park on 16 August 2013.
Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

SA Rugby has expressed its condolences after the passing of SuperSport rugby commentator and former SA Schools captain Kaunda Ntunja.

LISTEN | Kaunda Ntunja: A voice of South African rugby

The tragic news was confirmed by his sister, Tando, on social media on Monday morning.

"We are deeply saddened at the loss of one of our most-beloved rugby sons, Kaunda Ntunja, who passed away at the age of 38 this morning. He was a true rugby pioneer - the first black African SA Schools captain, a Currie Cup winner and a groundbreaking SuperSport commentator," a statement from the rugby governing body read.

Ntunja was considered one of the most animated and popular commentators in South African rugby and was a household name through his work as the anchor on SuperSport's Xhosa commentary team.

As a player - he played flank - Ntunja captained the SA Schools side in 2000 and was a part of the Free State Cheetahs side that won the Currie Cup in 2005.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander added: "Kaunda left an indelible mark on the local rugby landscape and we will miss seeing his broad smile and hearing his voice at our rugby matches in future - this is a tragic loss, he left us too soon.

"Our thoughts are with the Ntunja family and all of his friends and colleagues for this terrible loss - the South African rugby community is much poorer without Kaunda Ntunja."

Broadcaster SuperSport also paid its respects.

"The SuperSport family is devastated," SuperSport CEO Gideon Khobane said in a statement. "Kaunda was larger than life, a generous, warm-hearted man who cared deeply for the game he loved and the people within. He will be terribly missed by us all."

- Compiled by Sport2 staff
Related Links
Kobus van Wyk to leave Hurricanes for Leicester
SA rugby community mourns as respected commentator, former SA Schools captain Kaunda Ntunja dies
'Preposterous' adding SA Super Rugby teams to PRO14 - British scribe
Read more on:
sa rugbykaunda ntunjamark alexanderrugby
loading... Live
England 469/9d & 129/3d
West Indies 287 & 46/4 (17.2 ov, target 312)
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
45% - 4559 votes
Cricket
11% - 1135 votes
Football
18% - 1815 votes
Athletics
2% - 206 votes
Boxing
1% - 87 votes
Cycling
2% - 210 votes
Golf
5% - 507 votes
Motorsport
8% - 784 votes
Tennis
3% - 319 votes
Water sports
1% - 80 votes
American sports
1% - 82 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 262 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo