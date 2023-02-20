1h ago

add bookmark

SA Rugby president fears for his life after Israeli club snub - report

accreditation
Compiled by Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
SA Rugby president Mark Alexander. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
SA Rugby president Mark Alexander. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander reportedly fears for his life following the withdrawal of Tel Aviv Heat from the Mzansi Challenge.

SA Rugby has come under fire from the likes of the South African Friends of Israel (SAFI) for withdrawing an invitation to the Israeli club to compete in the new domestic event.

Afrikaans newspaper Rapport reported on Sunday that Alexander feels he is being followed when out in public and has taken necessary safety precautions.

"Sometimes when he is driving and suspects someone is following him, he will call someone to come and get him and protect him," a source told Rapport.

"He could have decided to lock himself in his house for fear of his life, but he goes on with his life instead. He feels that what has to happen, has to happen."

READ | Shining lights: Why Jake White has reason to smile despite woeful Stormers record

The report added that Alexander and SA Rugby were pressured by Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa to withdraw Tel Aviv Heat's invite. The minister's department, however, denied this.

The Mzansi Challenge kicks off on 24 March with the Diables (Spain), Simbas (Kenya),  Welwitschias (Namibia), and Goshawks (Zimbabwe) joining South African provinces, Leopards, Valke, Boland Cavaliers, Eastern Province, Border Bulldogs, and SWD Eagles.

It will be a single round format which includes a semi-final and final.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sa rugbyherman mostertmark alexanderrugby
loading... Live
Warriors 270/4
Lions 0
View More
loading... Live
Titans 0
Boland 0
View More
loading... Live
Dolphins 253/10
Knights 53/0
View More
loading... Live
North West 0
Western Province 0
View More
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
30% - 1804 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
61% - 3691 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
9% - 575 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track

16 Feb

WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Sanlam makes history with SA's first media launch in the metaverse

06 Feb

Sanlam makes history with SA's first media launch in the metaverse
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo