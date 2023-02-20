SA Rugby president fears for his life after Israeli club snub - report

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander reportedly fears for his life following the withdrawal of Tel Aviv Heat from the Mzansi Challenge.

SA Rugby has come under fire from the likes of the South African Friends of Israel (SAFI) for withdrawing an invitation to the Israeli club to compete in the new domestic event.

Afrikaans newspaper Rapport reported on Sunday that Alexander feels he is being followed when out in public and has taken necessary safety precautions.

"Sometimes when he is driving and suspects someone is following him, he will call someone to come and get him and protect him," a source told Rapport.

"He could have decided to lock himself in his house for fear of his life, but he goes on with his life instead. He feels that what has to happen, has to happen."

The report added that Alexander and SA Rugby were pressured by Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa to withdraw Tel Aviv Heat's invite. The minister's department, however, denied this.

The Mzansi Challenge kicks off on 24 March with the Diables (Spain), Simbas (Kenya), Welwitschias (Namibia), and Goshawks (Zimbabwe) joining South African provinces, Leopards, Valke, Boland Cavaliers, Eastern Province, Border Bulldogs, and SWD Eagles.

It will be a single round format which includes a semi-final and final.



