35m ago

Share

SA Rugby sounds warning after referee assault: 'These hot-headed thugs have no place in the sport'

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
SA Rugby president Mark Alexander. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
SA Rugby president Mark Alexander. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
  • SA Rugby president Mark Alexander says club rugby members who assault referees should be banned for life.
  • Alexander has urged SA Rugby's 15 member unions to take the strongest possible action in such cases.
  • The rugby boss said match officials should be protected at all costs.

SA Rugby has warned club rugby members that those who abuse or assault referees should expect to be banned from the game.

This comes after News24 reported on an incident earlier this month in which a referee was assaulted in a club game in the Eastern Cape.

It was the second ugly incident involving EP clubs in two months.

READ | EP Rugby condemns racism, assault of referee after another club rugby bust-up turns ugly

In a statement on Wednesday, SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said he would be writing to all 15 member unions, urging their disciplinary committees to take the strongest possible action against individuals and clubs who physically or verbally abuse match officials.

"These hot-headed thugs who physically assault officials have no place in the sport and should be banned for life from participating or attending," said Alexander.  

"We must protect our match officials - without whom there would be no sport - and the message must out go out in the strongest possible terms that such actions will not be tolerated."

Alexander said that while attacks on referees weren't frequent, the recent incidents in the Eastern Caps meant the issue warranted attention. 

"Attacks on referees are rare but when they occur provinces must not hesitate to act," the rugby boss added.

"These attacks have been condemned by the relevant unions and I trust they will follow through by bringing these matters before disciplinary committees. I shall be repeating our message of 'zero tolerance' for such behaviour with our members."

Alexander stressed that physical abuse of match officials was regarded as the most serious offence a player or official could commit. That was reflected on World Rugby's schedule of recommended sanctions.

The entry-level sanction for a player physically abusing a match official is 24 weeks, which rises to a life ban as the maximum sanction. 

"There can be no sympathy or toleration of the assailants," said Alexander.

"There is no reason at all why anyone involved should lay a hand on a match official. If it does not happen in the most pressured environment of Test rugby, why should it happen at a club match? It must be clamped down on most severely."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sa rugbymark alexanderherman mostertrugbesering
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 136 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 330 votes
John Dobson
19% - 1075 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 1248 votes
Franco Smith
5% - 303 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 187 votes
Jake White
7% - 384 votes
Rassie Erasmus
34% - 1921 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo