SA Rugby sounds warning after referee assault: 'These hot-headed thugs have no place in the sport'

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander says club rugby members who assault referees should be banned for life.

Alexander has urged SA Rugby's 15 member unions to take the strongest possible action in such cases.

The rugby boss said match officials should be protected at all costs.

SA Rugby has warned club rugby members that those who abuse or assault referees should expect to be banned from the game.



This comes after News24 reported on an incident earlier this month in which a referee was assaulted in a club game in the Eastern Cape.

It was the second ugly incident involving EP clubs in two months.

READ | EP Rugby condemns racism, assault of referee after another club rugby bust-up turns ugly

In a statement on Wednesday, SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said he would be writing to all 15 member unions, urging their disciplinary committees to take the strongest possible action against individuals and clubs who physically or verbally abuse match officials.

"These hot-headed thugs who physically assault officials have no place in the sport and should be banned for life from participating or attending," said Alexander.

"We must protect our match officials - without whom there would be no sport - and the message must out go out in the strongest possible terms that such actions will not be tolerated."

Alexander said that while attacks on referees weren't frequent, the recent incidents in the Eastern Caps meant the issue warranted attention.

"Attacks on referees are rare but when they occur provinces must not hesitate to act," the rugby boss added.

"These attacks have been condemned by the relevant unions and I trust they will follow through by bringing these matters before disciplinary committees. I shall be repeating our message of 'zero tolerance' for such behaviour with our members."

Newsletter For Subscriber Weekly Rucking with Rob Resident rugby writer Rob Houwing gives you his expert views on what's going on between the poles.

Alexander stressed that physical abuse of match officials was regarded as the most serious offence a player or official could commit. That was reflected on World Rugby's schedule of recommended sanctions.

The entry-level sanction for a player physically abusing a match official is 24 weeks, which rises to a life ban as the maximum sanction.

"There can be no sympathy or toleration of the assailants," said Alexander.

"There is no reason at all why anyone involved should lay a hand on a match official. If it does not happen in the most pressured environment of Test rugby, why should it happen at a club match? It must be clamped down on most severely."



