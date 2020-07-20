SA rugby suffers another major loss as Paul Dobson dies

South African rugby suffered another loss on Monday with the confirmation that former referee, journalist and author Paul Dobson has died.

This follows the news earlier in the day that 38-year-old rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja had also passed away.

Dobson, the father of current Stormers coach John Dobson, was 83.

Known as one of South African rugby's most successful and popular referees since the late 1950s, Dobson went on to become a respected journalist at website Rugby365 while he also edited the SA Rugby Referees website.

In 2012, Dobson was awarded the World Rugby refereeing award for distinguished service.

Dobson's contribution to rugby in the Western Cape also saw him serve on the Western Province Rugby Council for 15 years.

Dobson's books included The Official History of South African Rugby and Doc: An Autobiography of Danie Craven while he also penned biographies on former Springbok coach Nick Mallett and former referee Andre Watson.

The details surrounding Dobson's death are yet to be confirmed.

On Monday evening, tributes poured in from all over the South African and global rugby communities.

Deeply saddened to hear of Paul Dobson’s passing. A terrific person, totally passionate about the practice and history of refereeing. Deserving recipient of the World Rugby referee award for distinguished service in 2012. My thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. — Sir Bill Beaumont (@BillBeaumont) July 20, 2020

I did have the pleasure of sharing an office with the great Paul Dobson. In rugby knowledge he had no equal and will never forget him blasting out Il Canto degli Italiani in front of our little TV. RIP Paul and RIP Kaunda. It’s been a tough day for the rugby community. — Nick Tatham (@NickTatham22) July 20, 2020

Paul Dobson was the most selfless person I have ever met who served the game of rugby union with distinction. A great man, loved by many... his family, first and foremost and all within the rugby community. You will be missed, Oups; love you! ???? — Howard Kahn (@Howiekahn) July 20, 2020

Terrible day for rugby in SA. Legendary author, journalist, historian and referee Paul Dobson's match is over. He made it deep into injury time, but the big hooter in the sky has blown. #RIPPaulDobson #RIPKaundaNtunja — Craig Ray (@craigray11) July 20, 2020

The Monday blows to rugby in SA keep coming. RIP Paul Dobson. Fervent disciple of the game in plentiful ways. Always have memories of Paul reffing passionately, long beyond his prime, and the occasional nightmare of having to make 75 metres in a 'hurry' to signal a breakaway try. — Rob Houwing (@RobHouwing) July 20, 2020

Heavy day to be a rugby man. Former top referee, raconteur and rugby master Paul Dobson has died. He shared his wisdom liberally and was much loved. Thoughts and prayers with his family. Go well, Mister D. — Clinton van der Berg (@ClintonV) July 20, 2020