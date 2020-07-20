50m ago

SA rugby suffers another major loss as Paul Dobson dies

Paul Dobson (Gallo)

South African rugby suffered another loss on Monday with the confirmation that former referee, journalist and author Paul Dobson has died.

This follows the news earlier in the day that 38-year-old rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja had also passed away

Dobson, the father of current Stormers coach John Dobson, was 83. 

Known as one of South African rugby's most successful and popular referees since the late 1950s, Dobson went on to become a respected journalist at website Rugby365 while he also edited the SA Rugby Referees website. 

In 2012, Dobson was awarded the World Rugby refereeing award for distinguished service. 

Dobson's contribution to rugby in the Western Cape also saw him serve on the Western Province Rugby Council for 15 years. 

Dobson's books included The Official History of South African Rugby and Doc: An Autobiography of Danie Craven while he also penned biographies on former Springbok coach Nick Mallett and former referee Andre Watson.

The details surrounding Dobson's death are yet to be confirmed. 

On Monday evening, tributes poured in from all over the South African and global rugby communities. 

