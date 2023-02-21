1h ago

SA Rugby under fire: Israel Rugby Union demands answers over Tel Aviv snub

accreditation
Lloyd Burnard
Tel Aviv Heat (Club Twitter)
The Israeli Rugby Union (IRU) is demanding that SA Rugby provide more details around its decision to uninvite Tel Aviv Heat from this coming season's Mzansi Challenge tournament. 

Having announced on 30 January that the Israeli-based side would play in the new-look tournament that also includes the Diables (Spain), Simbas (Kenya), Welwitschias (Namibia), and Goshawks (Zimbabwe), SA Rugby changed their tune just days later and confirmed that the club's invitation had been withdrawn. 

READ | SA Rugby boss downplays threats

It is a development that has naturally seen SA Rugby receive some backlash, with organisations like the South African Friends of Israel (SAFI) not happy by the sudden change of heart. 

SA Rugby said the decision came after consultation with key stakeholders, but now the IRU and Tel Aviv Heat are asking or more detail. 

"The South African Rugby Union (SARU) has until tomorrow (Wednesday 22 February) to respond to questions raised by the Israel Rugby Union (IRU) and the Tel Aviv Heat (TAH) regarding SARU’s decision to uninvite TAH from the Mzansi Challenge," a statement from Tel Aviv Heat read.  

"SARU indicated that the decision to rescind the invitation was based on, 'representations from multiple stakeholders'. This goes against their own mandate, as well as that of World Rugby which prohibits discrimination on the grounds of race, national or social origin, sex, politics, religion or creed. 

"IRU argue that there are criteria that prohibit incidents of this nature to take hold in the sport. Based on this, IRU and TAH have consulted both local and international lawyers and have since formally requested the relevant documentation needed in terms of disclosing the record of the decision taken by SARU. TAH are further contemplating high-court proceedings for damages and given SARU until Wednesday 22 February to be re-instated."

TAH director of rugby, Kevin Musikanth, supported the position. 

"Our players, the bulk of which are South Africans of all races and religions, are now currently lacking earning opportunities," he said.

Pete Sickle, CEO of Tel Aviv Heat, further expressed the hope that SARU would comply by disclosing the relevant documentation and "proceed in the manner that is required by both the law and the spirit in which international sport is intended to be played".

A high-ranking SA Rugby official, meanwhile, told News24 that the organisation was engaging World Rugby on the matter. 


