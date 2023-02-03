SA Rugby withdraw Mzansi Challenge invite to Tel Aviv Heat

SA Rugby announced on Friday that their invitation to the Israeli rugby team, Tel Aviv Heat, to play in the recently announced Mzansi Challenge had been withdrawn.

This decision was reached following representations from various stakeholders.

Pending approval from the General Council, SA Rugby have earmarked the Mexican Rhinos to replace them.

“We have listened to the opinions of important stakeholder groups and have taken this decision to avoid the likelihood of the competition becoming a source of division, notwithstanding the fact that Israel Is a full member of World Rugby and the IOC,” said Mark Alexander, president of the South African Rugby Union in a statement released to the media.

The Mzansi Challenge kicks off on 24 March with the Diables (Spain), Simbas (Kenya), Windhoek Draught Welwitschias (Namibia), and Goshawks (Zimbabwe) joining South African provinces, Leopards, Valke, Boland Kavaliers, Eastern Province, Border Bulldogs, and SWD Eagles.