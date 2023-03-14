1h ago

Share

SA Rugby's Mzansi Challenge forges ahead despite withdrawals, Israeli controversy

accreditation
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
David Philander of Welwitschias on the attack during the SuperSport Rugby Challenge match between the Blue Bulls and Welwitschias at Loftus Versfeld on April 28, 2018 in Pretoria. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)
David Philander of Welwitschias on the attack during the SuperSport Rugby Challenge match between the Blue Bulls and Welwitschias at Loftus Versfeld on April 28, 2018 in Pretoria. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)
  • SA Rugby's Mzansi Challenge is forging ahead despite the Spanish team's withdrawal, on the back of the Israeli team getting controversially disinvited.
  • Reports suggested the mother body would abort the project that was meant to expand the game to other regions.
  • Tournament director Yusuf Jackson confirmed the competition's start on 24 March.

The seemingly innocuous invitational competition, SA Rugby's Mzansi Challenge, which drew worldwide controversy after Israeli side Tel Aviv Heat was disinvited, is forging ahead despite its hurdles.

The new tournament was announced in January this year, originally involving the Heat, Diables (Spain), Simbas (Kenya), Welwitschias (Namibia), and Goshawks (Zimbabwe), starting on 24 March.

Controversy ranged when SA Rugby withdrew its invite to Tel Aviv Heat, with South African Rugby Union president Mark Alexander downplaying threats on his life.

READ | Rugby's concussion 'pandemic' at root of possible lower tackle laws: 'Numbers are too high'

SA Rugby came under fire from organisations such as the South African Friends of Israel (SAFI) for its decision.

Two weeks before the tournament started, reports then emerged that the Spanish side, Diables, had pulled out of the competition that also involved SA's Currie Cup First Division teams.

Reports suggested that poor communication on SA Rugby's part was a hindrance but News24 understands on good authority that the Spanish side struggled to meet financial obligations on their side to enable them to participate.

The six invitational teams became four but tournament director Yusuf Jackson was unequivocal that it was going ahead in 10 days' time.

"Yes, it is still going ahead and we're excited for the competition to kick off in 10 days' time," Jackson told the publication.

"We have regularly communicated to all participants, as we did during the 2022 competition, and nothing has materially changed."

News24 was informed that the invited teams would have to pay for their own accommodation and expenses while in South Africa for the tournament.

Jackson confirmed that there were financial responsibilities incumbent on those teams, which they had to meet to participate.

"All international teams (inclusive of African teams) are fully aware of the financial requirements of playing in the competition as part of the invitation from SA Rugby," he said.

"They are required to subsidise their full stay whilst in SA financially. Should they wish to play their home games in their respective countries, they are required to subsidise the SA teams' travel, accommodation and land arrangements, something Kenya chose to do last year."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sa rugbymzansi challengetel aviv heatrugby
loading... Live
Titans 319/10
North West 148/10 & 279/6
View More
loading... Live
Lions 259/10
Dolphins 329/10 & 185/5
View More
loading... Live
Western Province 198/10 & 78/1
Warriors 352/10 & 184/10
View More
loading... Live
Boland 212/10 & 240/6
Knights 493/10
View More
Voting Booth
The 2023 Fourmula One season starts this weekend. Who is your favourite to win the driver's championship this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Max Verstappen
58% - 3669 votes
Lewis Hamilton
18% - 1163 votes
Charles Leclerc
12% - 733 votes
George Russell
3% - 213 votes
None of the above. We're in for a surprise!
9% - 592 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

09 Mar

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo