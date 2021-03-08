8m ago

Sale Sharks boss heaps praise on Bok scrumhalf De Klerk

Sport24 staff
Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk has received high praise from Sale Sharks director of rugby Alex Sanderson after another stellar performance in the English Premiership at the weekend.

De Klerk was a standout player in Sale's 31-16 win against Newcastle on Friday, with his impact evident in their first try when his bullet pass put Marlon Yarde away in the corner.

"Faf de Klerk was superb again wasn't he? He's world-class as it is right now but he's still progressing in the game. We can still get quicker ball to him though," Sanderson said after the match.

"If we can get some X-factor like Manu Tuilagi or Rohan Janse Van Rensburg in there, they get you quick ball. That's when you’re super dangerous isn't it? We’ll see where he goes from there.

"At the moment, though, he's getting a better platform from the forwards with the maul and the scrum. But there's certainly more to come from him."

De Klerk is one of several South Africans plying their trade at Sale, with the others being Akker van der Merwe (hooker), Coenie Oosthuizen (prop), Lood de Jager (lock), JP du Preez (lock), Jono Ross (loose forward), Cobus Wiese (loose forward), Rohan Janse van Rensburg (centre) and the Du Preez brothers, Dan, Jean-Luc (loose forwards) and Robert (flyhalf).

