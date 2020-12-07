15m ago

Sanzaar excited by possibility of centralised Rugby Championship

Patrick Tuipulotu of the All Blacks competes with Guido Petti of Argentina in the lineout during the 2020 Tri-Nations rugby match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the Argentina Los Pumas at Bankwest Stadium on November 14, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
The success of the recent Tri Nations hosted in Australia could pave the way for a centralised tournament in the future, according to Sanzaar CEO Andy Marinos.

The Rugby Championship has traditionally featured home and away fixtures, with Australia, Argentina, New Zealand and South Africa racking up plenty of frequent flyer miles as they jet from one corner of the globe to the other.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's tournament - rebranded as the Tri Nations following the Springboks' decision not to participate - took place entirely in Australia, with all six rounds being completed free of disruption.

The tournament also proved to be a highly competitive and exciting one, with the All Blacks only emerging as winners on the final day after the Wallabies and Pumas played to a second successive draw. Argentina also made history by securing their first-ever win over New Zealand earlier in the competition.

And as far as Marinos is concerned, this year's event showed that a centralised tournament hosted in one country could be a viable option in the future.

"Another positive from this competition has been the realisation from the members that if required in future years, the concept of a centralised (Rugby Championship) is very possible," Marinos said in a statement.

"The prospect of double-header rounds [is] a huge benefit for the local fans and wider broadcast audience across the four geographies.

"Sanzaar would like to thank Rugby Australia as hosts of the Tri-Nations. They showed wonderful professionalism and determination to ensure the tournament took place in Sydney, Newcastle and Brisbane. I believe rugby fans in Australia that attended matches, and those watching overseas through our host broadcasters, appreciate all the hard work that was put in to produce a six-match tournament that delivered some great rugby.

"The establishment of a best-practice environment for the players to train and play, robust medical protocols and access to fantastic stadiums were essential and all very much appreciated by Sanzaar management."

- TEAMtalk media

