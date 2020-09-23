52m ago

add bookmark

Saracens star Michael Rhodes cleared of headbutting

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Michael Rhodes scores during the Champions Cup semi-final between Saracens and Munster at Ricoh Arena in Coventry on 20 April 2019.
Michael Rhodes scores during the Champions Cup semi-final between Saracens and Munster at Ricoh Arena in Coventry on 20 April 2019.
David Rogers/Getty Images

Saracens flanker Michael Rhodes had a citing complaint dismissed by an independent disciplinary committee on Tuesday.

Rhodes was cited for headbutting Leinster centre Robbie Henshaw during his side's European Champions Cup win on Saturday.

The South African could have faced a penalty ranging from six weeks to a maximum 104 weeks if the citing had been upheld.

But a panel dismissed the charge and he is able to play against French side Racing 92 in Saturday's European Champions Cup semi-final, subject to a potential European Club Rugby appeal.

"The Committee decided that Rhodes had committed an act of foul play, however, it was not proven to the required standard that contact had been made to Henshaw's head," a statement read.

"The Committee concluded that the act of foul play did not warrant a red card and the citing complaint was therefore dismissed."

Rhodes, 32, previously represented the Sharks, Lions and Stormers in his country of birth.

Related Links
Two rookies that prove the Pumas leave no stone unturned for hidden value
Head and shoulders above: Kolbe is incontrovertible proof that smallness is an asset
Saracens chief tells players to 'relish the big stage'
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 7725 votes
Cricket
11% - 1955 votes
Football
19% - 3526 votes
Athletics
3% - 462 votes
Boxing
1% - 169 votes
Cycling
2% - 437 votes
Golf
5% - 903 votes
Motorsport
8% - 1528 votes
Tennis
3% - 607 votes
Water sports
1% - 167 votes
American sports
1% - 217 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 567 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo