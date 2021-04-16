Sbu Nkosi the latest Springbok to join Siya Kolisi at Roc Nation

55m ago

Sbu Nkosi during a Test match between South Africa and Argentina. (Photo by Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images)
Sbu Nkosi has become the latest Springbok player to join American sports agency Roc Nation. 

The news was confirmed on Friday. 

Nkosi joins fellow Springboks Siya Kolisi, Cheslin Kolbe and the retired Beast Mtawarira at the Jay-Z-owned company while Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi is also on their books.

"Sbu is an exciting and talented rugby player with a bright future ahead. Based on his career aspirations and ambitions, we believe Roc Nation Sports will be the perfect partner to help him achieve his goals and objectives both on and off the field," Roc Nation president Michael Yormark said.

"We are delighted and honoured to welcome him to the family and look forward to a successful partnership."

