1h ago

add bookmark

Scots confirm Tests against Japan, Wallabies and Springboks

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Scotland coach Gregor Townsend. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Scotland coach Gregor Townsend. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Scotland will host Japan in a rugby Test in November in the first meeting since the Japanese won a group match between the two nations at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The Brave Blossoms will be paying two visits to Scotland this year as they are due to play the British & Irish Lions at Murrayfield on 26 June prior to the latter's series in South Africa.

Scotland will host Japan in a Test on 20 November at Murrayfield bringing the curtain down on the Scots autumn series.

Before that Gregor Townsend's improved side will play Australia on 7 November and world champions South Africa on 13 November.

"Japan have today been announced as Scotland's opponents this autumn, joining Australia and South Africa in heading to Murrayfield in November," read a Scottish Rugby statement on Thursday.

"The Brave Blossoms, who will also play against the British & Irish Lions at the same venue on Saturday 26 June as part of the latter's preparations for their own upcoming tour, will face Scotland for the first time since the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool A match in Yokohama, which the hosts won 28-21.

"Having already announced matches with Australia and South Africa on November 7 and 13 respectively, Scotland's fixture with Japan will be played on Saturday 20 November."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springbokswallabiesjapanscotlandrugby
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
40% - 14034 votes
Cricket
13% - 4363 votes
Football
19% - 6525 votes
Athletics
3% - 899 votes
Boxing
1% - 336 votes
Cycling
2% - 809 votes
Golf
5% - 1761 votes
Motorsport
9% - 2964 votes
Tennis
3% - 1216 votes
Water sports
1% - 318 votes
American sports
1% - 433 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1164 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo