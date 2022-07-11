Shake-up in World Rugby rankings: France take Boks' No 1 spot, All Blacks at lowest ebb

There has been a shake-up in the latest World Rugby rankings following the past weekend's Test matches.

France, who beat Japan 20-15 in Tokyo, have climbed to the top of the rankings for the first time since the system was introduced in 2003.

The Springboks dropped from No 1 to No 3 after a 13-12 loss to Wales in Bloemfontein, while the All Blacks also dropped two spots to No 4 following a 23-12 loss to Ireland in Dunedin. It's New Zealand's worst-ever ranking position.

The Irish climbed two spots to No 2 after their first-ever win over the All Blacks in New Zealand.

Elsewhere, England moved ahead of Australia into fifth after beating the Wallabies 23-15 in the second Test in Brisbane.

Scotland are also up to No 7 after a convincing 29-6 win over Argentina in Salta, while Wales moved up a spot to No 8 after their historic win over the Boks.

South Africa's neighbours, Namibia, who qualified for the 2023 World Cup with a 36-0 win over Kenya in Aix-en-Provence, are also up a spot to 23rd.

Top 10 World Rugby rankings (as of 11 July 2022):

1. France 89.41 (+2)

2. Ireland 88.79 (+2)

3. South Africa 88.61 (-2)

4. New Zealand 88.17 (-2)

5. England 85.14 (+1)

6. Australia 83.28 (-1)

7. Scotland 82.99 (+1)

8. Wales 81.28 (+1)

9. Argentina 79.39 (-2)

10. Japan 77.74

Other:

23. Namibia 60.56 (+1)

32. Zimbabwe 52.43 (-5)

33. Kenya 52.06



