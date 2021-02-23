Are Cheslin Kolbe, Maro Itoje heading to Durban? Sharks CEO responds

Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee has poured cold water on the rumours that Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe and England lock Maro Itoje could join the Durban-franchise.

The rumours surfaced last week after the Sharks confirmed the signing of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi from Western Province.

Like Kolisi, Kolbe and Itoje are also signed up by Roc Nation, the sports management company which is affiliated to MVM Holdings, the US conglomerate with a majority of shareholding in the Sharks.

In an interview with East Coast Radio, Coetzee dismissed the talks of Kolbe and Itoje following Kolisi to Durban.

"Out of the two, which one is coming? Neither of them are coming," Coetzee said.

When probed on the likelihood of Springbok World Cup hero Kolbe maybe joining in the near future, Coetzee responded: "I don't think so. If you look at our backline, and you’re a rugby man through and through, you'd know that Sbu Nkosi and Makazole Mapimpi both went on the same business class section to the World Cup. They brought the same World Cup back. So the need for them to come."

Kolbe currently plies his trade at French club Toulouse, while Itoje is on the books of English outfit Saracens.